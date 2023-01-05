Drier Weather Moving In

Drier weather moves in over the next few days with not only no rain/snow but also significantly more sunshine. The brightest days in the upcoming weather will be this weekend. However, while the precipitation will be coming to an end, watch out for ice formation as cooler days and nights over the next few days will lead to slippery stretches amidst areas with residual moisture on the ground.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 15 Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Seasonal with more clouds than sun.
High: 24 Wind: NW around 5
Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 8
Saturday: Few scattered clouds and quiet.
High: 28
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 29
The messy storm system will finally move out of our area tonight and then it looks fairly dry through the weekend and most of next week. As of now, we are only forecasting a slight chance of snow showers in the Northwoods on Tuesday and another slight chance of light snow on Thursday.
With the storm system leaving the area, there will be more opportunities for a little sunshine. Generally speaking, there will be more clouds than sun, but at least it should be out a little over the next few days. One of the days that is likely to be a bit brighter is Saturday.
Temperatures will cool down a little tomorrow, then warm up again. It won't be a heat wave by any means, but temps will be at least 5 degrees above normal on most. Highs will sink into the lower and middle 20s on Friday, then top out in the upper 20s over the weekend. Monday could be the warmest day with the mercury reaching the low to mid 30s. High temps for the middle of next week will linger in the mid to upper 20s.
Have wonderful end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms helped produce heavy snow in the Lower Great Lakes Region. Snow fell at the rate of four to five inches per hour, and snowfall totals ranged up to 69 inches at Highmarket NY. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)