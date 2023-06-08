Dry again, but rain on the way

We had another wonderful day with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures, but many are looking forward to rainy days ahead. Friday will once again be mostly dry, but we do have a decent chance of showers and storms this weekend. As far as temperatures, big swings are on the way as 80s move in tomorrow, but 60 aren't too far away.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 47 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds late.
High: 80 Wind: West 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers, mainly north of Wausau.
Low: 55
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and t-storms, mainly in central and southern parts of the area.
High: 78
We are tracking another cool night, but thankfully temperatures are not expected to drop as low as last night. Friday will be a bright and warm day with plenty of sun and highs in the 80s. Makes sure to apply ample sunscreen. Most of the day should be dry.
We could see a few showers Friday night in the northwoods, but we'll see a better chance for rain on Saturday as that storm system makes its way into the area. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a decent chance of some showers and a few thunderstorms, with the best chances being from Marathon County southward. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We could see a few showers on Sunday as well, with the best chances being further to the south once again. Highs will be cooler on Sunday, only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to the cloud cover and showers.
We'll see more cloud cover again on Monday, and again we could see some showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. We should rebound a bit with our temperatures on Tuesday, climbing back into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We should see a bit more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Central Gulf Coast Region during the day and evening. Severe thunderstorms spawned 17 tornadoes, including one which injured ten persons and caused a million dollars damage at Orange Beach, AL. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 90 mph killed three persons and injured four others at Mobile AL. Thunderstorms also deluged Walnut Hill and Avalon Beach, FL, with eight inches of rain. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)