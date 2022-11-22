Dry and quiet weather has moved into the area and temperatures are now around normal for this time of year. No major weather system is expected this week so the dry and mild weather will continue for much of this week. Highs moving forward are expected to be near 40 degrees. There is a small chance of rainfall close to the holidays, but much of the area looks to remain dry.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 18 Wind: Light SW
Wednesday: Patchy fog possible in the morning, then more breaks of sun and milder.
High: 40 Wind: SW 3-5
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold.
Low: 26
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some light rain and snow showers.
High: 40
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and nice.
High: 41
Wednesday morning will begin on the chilly side yet again with temperatures in the teens, though thankfully winds should be light. While there is expected to be some clouds, especially early, more sun should emerge by the afternoon. Winds will also remain light not only in the morning but also the second half of the day, making for a very nice Wednesday, especially for those looking to travel ahead of Thanksgiving.
A weak cold front will cross our area on Thursday. This will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a brief rain or snow shower. Even with mostly cloudy skies, high temps should climb up to around 40s degrees. The clouds will break up again on Friday and high temps will again be around 40.
Saturday will likely be the warmest day in the outlook with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. A little more active weather will then try to develop late in the weekend into early next week. From Sunday through Tuesday we will have more clouds than sun and each day will have at least a slight chance of light rain or snow showers. It doesn't look like any major precipitation will fall, but it might end up being a nuisance. High temps from Sunday through Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Strong northerly winds produced squalls along the shore of Lake Michigan, with heavy snow in extreme southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee WI received nine inches of snow, and in Racine County there were more than one hundred automobile accidents. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)