Dry for a few more days then some changes

This has been quite the epic sunny and dry spell across Wisconsin over the past week to 10 days. It is ongoing because of a blocking high pressure system over the western Great Lakes area. As enjoyable as the weather has been for being outdoors in the yard, garden, ball field, and by the lake, we certainly could use some rain. There is some hope at least of scattered showers a bit later in the week.
Sunday night will remain tranquil with just some scattered high clouds. Lows should reach the mid 40s to around 50 with light southeast winds. Monday will bring us partly cloudy skies and balmy highs in the low 80s, which is about 8 to 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be from the southeast to south at 5-12 mph. It should be a fine day for any outdoor Memorial Day services, your cookouts, and for your boat rides.
Tuesday also is shaping up partly cloudy and quite warm with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers may sneak into far northwest Wisconsin later Tuesday night.
The air will get somewhat more humid by Wednesday. As this moist air interacts with a front approaching from the north and some weak disturbances aloft, spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop. It will still be rather warm with highs in the mid 80s and partial sunshine.
That front will be over our region Thursday and Friday bringing a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. With any luck, we may receive at least 0.25 inch of rain, with isolated pockets probably getting much heavier amounts. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with mild nights around 60 degrees.
High pressure and drier air are projected to move back in for next weekend from Canada. Thus, more sunshine should occur with highs in the comfortable upper 70s. There are signs that another front with potentially more significant rain could arrive on Monday June 5th.
Have a good rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 28-May 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1947 - A storm produced heavy snow across Wisconsin, with ten inches reported at Gays Mills. The snow damaged fruit and other trees, and downed power lines. The storm was followed by the coldest weather of the month for much of the High Plains Region and Missouri Valley. Williston ND reported a low of 21 degrees the morning of the 28th, and the next morning Cheyenne WY reported a morning low of 16 above zero. (David Ludlum)
1987 - Thunderstorms produced torrential rains in Oklahoma and northern Texas. Lake Altus, OK, was deluged with nine inches of rain. Up to eight inches drenched northern Texas, and baseball size hail was reported north of Seminole and at Knickerbocker. Ten to 13 inch rains soaked central Oklahoma the last five days of May resulting in an estimated 65 million dollars damage, and forcing several thousand persons to evacuate their homes, many by boat or helicopter. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)