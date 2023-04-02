Dry Monday then active once again

Slightly warmer air is pushing into our area right now and will stick with us into Monday. We should have some occasional cloud cover with lows in the low 30s Sunday night, rebounding to highs in the mid 40s north to low 50s south on Tuesday afternoon. That is fairly seasonal. Winds will be from the southwest 10-15 becoming west.
Another powerful low pressure system will move northeast from Colorado Monday night and sweep up into Minnesota Tuesday. This will bring periods of mostly rain to our region. Rain amounts could be at least a good half inch through late Tuesday night. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible. It might be marginally cold enough over the northern third of Wisconsin to have some ice or snow mixed in with the rain, at least for a few hours Tuesday. Otherwise, the main band of heavy persistent snow from this storm should stay back in the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota.
Temperatures should top our in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday, and still reach the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning. However a strong cold front will move through our area and we could have falling readings Wednesday afternoon. It will be windy with this system as well! Easterly winds of 15-30 mph are expected Tuesday, then turning westerly at 20-35 mph Wednesday, with gusts to 45 or 50 mph possible. This might be strong enough to cause some scattered tree damage and blow around loose objects, so keep that in mind.
In addition to that strong wind, some light snow showers could develop Wednesday as moisture wraps around the low pressure system back into Wisconsin. Minor accumulations are possible, the greatest in northwest Wisconsin where there might even be a few inches. Some light snow showers may linger into the northern tip of the state Thursday morning, otherwise it looks mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will stay in the mid 30s.
Friday through next weekend is looking partly sunny and warmer. Highs could climb to the low to mid 40s Friday, low 50s Saturday, and mid 50s Sunday for Easter. A weak weather system in the region Friday and Saturday may provide some isolated light showers. There is another small chance of showers by late next Sunday.
Have a good start to the week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 2-April 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1975 - The biggest snowstorm of record for so late in the season paralyzed Chicago, IL. Up to 20 inches of snow fell in extreme northeastern Illinois, and 10.9 inches of snow closed Chicago's O'Hare Airport. (The Weather Channel)
1982 - Severe thunderstorms spawned fifty-six tornadoes in the central U.S., including seventeen in the Red River Region of Texas and Oklahoma. The tornadoes claimed thirty lives and injured 383 other persons. A violent tornado near Messer OK left only the carpet tack strips on the slab of a house it destroyed and carried a motel sign thirty miles. (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data)