Dry pattern coming to an end

We have had extremely dry weather over the past few weeks, thankfully rainfall this weekend may help. Showers will primarily be on Saturday but the timing will vary widely by where you live. Additionally, not everyone will see significant rain, but most of the state should see a thundershower or two.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers in the northwoods.
Low: 54 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and t-storms. The best chance in the northwoods will be in the morning, and in the afternoon/evening for the rest of the area.
High: 77 Wind: WNW 5-10
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, mainly south of Wausau.
Low: 50
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of scattered showers, mainly to the south.
High: 68
A few showers will be possible in the northwoods late tonight, but most of us will stay dry until Saturday, when our rain chances will increase. It isn't a slam dunk that all of us will see rain - the showers and storms will still be a bit scattered - but all of us will have a decent chance to see them. In the northwoods, the best chances will be in the morning. For central and southern Wisconsin, the best chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We'll see more cloud cover on Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies once again. We could see a few lingering showers, mainly to the south, but most of us will likely stay dry. It will be much cooler though, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. It will be cool again on Monday, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, and some showers will be possible, with the best chances being east of Highway 51.
We should start to clear out on Tuesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy. We'll also see our temperatures rebound, with highs climbing back up closer to average, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will also top out in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Havre a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Severe weather abated for a date, however, showers and thunderstorms continued to drench the eastern U.S. with torrential rains. Milton, FL, was deluged with 15.47 inches in 24 hours. Record heat and prolonged drought in south central Texas left salt deposits on power lines and insulators near the coast, and when nighttime dew caused arcing, the city of Brownsville was plunged into darkness. (The National Weather Summary)