Dry start to the week then getting active again!

It certainly has been nice having so much sunshine the past several days! We will keep that dry streak going as we head into the early part of the work week before some big changes take hold. Sunday night should be partly cloudy to clear with lows from the 10s north to low 20s elsewhere. Light north winds are expected. Monday will warm back to the low 40s with partial sunshine and winds from the north to northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday should still be tranquil with a good amount of sunshine. Lows should be around 20 with highs from the upper 30s to low 40s. A front will slide through Wisconsin late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It will bring a 70% chance of light snow. Accumulations could range from about 0.5 to 2 inches in our area, so be prepared for snow or slush covered roads when that comes through. It will dry out the rest of Wednesday with partial sunshine developing by afternoon. It will be unusually cool for the end of March with highs just in the mid to upper 30s.
A warm front will approach Thursday causing clouds to move back in along with gusty east to southeast winds. There is a high chance of some rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. It could be mixed with some wet snow in the northern tip of the state. Temperatures should climb to the low 40s Wednesday afternoon and fall to the mid 30s Thursday night.
Periods of rain will likely continue Friday as a strong low pressure system approaches from the Plains. Between Wednesday and Thursday, we could see rain amounts at least upwards of 1 inch in the News 9 area. Gusty winds will be common once again on Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Colder air is projected to sweep in Friday night into Saturday morning. This may cause the rain to mix with or even change to snow. We can’t rule out accumulations, so please monitor News9 this week for updates. It will likely stay blustery Saturday with highs only in the 30s. Hopefully any snow would taper off by the afternoon.
Next Sunday is looking brighter with sunshine returning. The high temperatures could bounce up into the low to mid 40s.
Enjoy your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 26-March 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1971 - Parts of northern and central Georgia experienced their worst snow and ice storm since 1935. Two day power outages ruined two million eggs at poultry hatches. Two persons were killed when a tree landed on their car. (25th-26th) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Twenty cities in the southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 73 degrees at Flagstaff AZ, 90 degrees at Sacramento CA, 95 degrees at Santa Maria CA, 95 degrees at Los Angeles CA, 99 degrees at Tucson AZ, and 100 degrees at Phoenix AZ set records for March. (The National Weather Summary)