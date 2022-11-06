Dry start to the week then turning active again

Gusty west winds have rolled in behind a cold front that swept through early Sunday. We will be battling the strong 15 to 30 mph winds into early Monday but they will gradually taper down by Monday afternoon to northwest around 10 mph. Skies should be partly cloudy to clear Sunday night and Monday. It will be chilly with lows mostly in the upper 20s and highs mostly in the low to mid 40s in the region.
The next large storm system will take shape in the Rockies by Tuesday then slide northeast up through the Northern Plains. Moisture from the south will push up into Wisconsin ahead of this low pressure area causing clouds to increase Tuesday. We have a good chance of scattered light rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. The rain should be a bit heavier and more widespread in the northwestern part of the state.
Otherwise, gusty southeast winds will develop Tuesday and stay gusty Wednesday from the south. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s early Tuesday morning but climb to near 50 for the afternoon. Wednesday should have lows in the low 40s with highs in the 50s Wednesday.
The main part of the storm system will sweep through Wisconsin Thursday. Numerous showers are likely with possibly a few thunderstorms mixed in, especially in southern parts of the state. There could be a large variation in high temperatures Thursday across the region as a strong warm front may be parked somewhere over southern or central Wisconsin. Highs potentially could range from the mid 40s in the far north to the low 60s in the far south. It will be breezy again.
On Friday, we probably will just have a few leftover rain showers in the morning. Temperatures should be in the mid 40s in the morning, then fall into the 30s in the afternoon as arctic air comes rolling in from the west. We might even have some light snow showers push through by Friday evening. Very strong west to northwest winds are expected Friday night and Saturday. It looks mostly cloudy Saturday with a few flurries. Far northern Wisconsin may be dealing with some lake effect snow as well. It definitely looks cold next weekend with highs around or slightly below the freezing mark. Lows could reach the upper 10s by next Saturday night. The biting gusty winds will probably linger into Sunday the 13th as well.
Have a good start to your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 PM, 6- November 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1951 - Snow fell from the Texas panhandle to the Lower Great Lakes, leaving record totals of 12.5 inches at Saint Louis MO, and 14.1 inches at Springfield MO. Other heavier snowfall totals included 20 inches at Nevada MO, 13.5 inches at Sedan KS, 13 inches at Decatur IL, and 10 inches at Alva OK. In the Saint Louis area, up to 20 inches was reported in Washington County. (5th- 6th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)