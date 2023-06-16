Dry summer weather returns

We ended the work weed with wonderful weather conditions, though temperatures remained around average. Moving forward, the sun and dry weather will remain though it will feel much more like summer. Temperatures are expected to jump to the mid and upper 80s so make sure to drink plenty of fluids.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry.
Low: 53 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 55
Father's Day (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds and warm. A slight chance of a shower or storm, especially west of Highway 51.
High: 83
Monday: Partly or mostly sunny and warm.
High: 86
Mostly sunny skies on Saturday will push our highs into the low to mid 80s to start Father's Day weekend. On Sunday we may see a few more clouds, and that could lead to a stray shower or storm popping up. However, they will be very few and far between, with most of the action staying further to our west - no need to cancel any outdoor plans with dad. Highs will again climb into the low to mid 80s.
The sunshine will continue into next week, and we'll see plenty of it. On Monday, that will push our highs into the mid to upper 80s in most spots. We'll see mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday, with highs again topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
We should see more sunshine again on Wednesday, with highs once again climbing into the mid to upper 80s. And - you guessed it - Thursday we'll see plenty of sunshine yet again, and highs will push up into the mid to upper 80s. Rain will be difficult to come by for at least the next week, which could cause more of the region to creep into drought status as we move towards the end of June. While the work week looks dry, there is a slight indication of storms by next weekend. We will keep our eye on this as we get more information.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Daytime thunderstorms produced severe weather from northern Florida to the Middle Atlantic Coast. The thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes, and there were 138 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 87 mph caused twenty million dollars damage at Columbia SC. Strong thunderstorm winds killed one person at McLeansville NC. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)