Dry weather coming to an end

Today was a bit cooler but thankfully still dry and sunny making for another very comfortable day across Wisconsin. While the temperatures are expected to move back to the 70s, it will be at the expense of our dry weather. Showers are headed towards the state alongside a cold front on Thursday and we may even see a few thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool.
Low: 45 Wind: SE around 10
Thursday: Gradually increasing clouds, breezy, and milder, with showers and thundershowers likely later in the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: South 15-25
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two.
Low: 51
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with spotty light showers possible.
High: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very nice.
High: 71
A cold front will approach Wisconsin from the northwest on Thursday. Ahead of this front, we will see increasing clouds, breezy, and milder conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. When the front arrives late in the afternoon, there will be scattered showers and a few thundershowers. There does not appear to be much risk of severe weather and rainfall amounts will probably not be too high. A quarter to half an inch is most likely in the spots that get hit with a heavier shower.
After the front moves through we will see much cooler air sweep into our area. Highs on Friday will mainly be in the 50s. In addition, we will have partly or mostly cloudy skies, breezy northwest winds, and a few spotty light showers or sprinkles.
Thankfully, the weather will turn better for the weekend. We should experience a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 70. The weather will be dry except for a slight chance of spotty showers late Sunday.
Monday will be seasonal again with highs in the upper 60s, then we will have a gradual warm-up for the rest of next week with highs in the 70s, potentially even the 80s. Rain chances will increase a little again late next week, but the pattern remains widely unsettled.
Have a wonderful night! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
