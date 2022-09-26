Dry Weather To Return

After a gloomy and rainy weekend - and Monday too - drier air will make a return to the Badger state as sunshine returns tomorrow. However, the sunshine will not help our temperatures, as we will remain cooler than average for a little while.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and chilly
Low: 38 Wind: NW around 10
Tuesday: Still breezy and cool. Variable clouds, with more sunshine to the west and more cloud cover to the east.
High: 53 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20
Tuesday Night: Clearing skies with widespread frost likely.
Low: 32 Wind: North ~ 5
Showers will come to an end this evening across most of the area, and we should stay dry tonight. Lows will drop down into the mid to upper 30s - likely just warm enough to avoid a freeze. We'll remain cool tomorrow, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Those of us to the west will likely see more sunshine, and those of us to the east will likely see more clouds than sun. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out in northeast Wisconsin, but most of us should remain dry. Skies will then clear Tuesday night, leading to a likely freeze for most, if not all of the area. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
We should see mostly sunny skies all across the area on Wednesday, and it will also be less breezy. It will still be cooler than average though, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, that will start a warming trend that will stick with us through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday will push back into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies, and by Friday we should climb back into the mid to upper 60s - again under mostly sunny skies.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds into the weekend, but it's looking more and more like we may FINALLY see a dry weekend across north-central Wisconsin. It will also remain mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday, and mid to upper 60s on Sunday. We could see a few showers early next week, with highs still in the mid to upper 60s on Monday.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1936 - Denver, CO, was buried under 21.3 inches of snow, 19.4 inches of which fell in 24 hours. The heavy wet snow snapped trees and wires causing seven million dollars damage. (26th-27th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
2004 - After making its infamous loop east of the Bahamas, Hurricane Jeanne made landfall the night of September 26th, 2004. Jeanne came ashore as a major category 3 hurricane just a few miles away from where Hurricane Frances made landfall a few weeks before. Jeanne produced extensive damage along the east central Florida coast from Volusia County south to Martin County. The highest wind gusts occurred over extreme Southern Brevard County as well as Indian River County with 110 - 120 mph estimates at the peak of the storm. (NWS, Melbourne, FL)