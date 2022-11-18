Even Colder This Weekend

The winterlike weather we have had all week long is here to stay this weekend as more snow and colder temperatures are expected. High temperatures have steadily dropped from the 30s to 20s and may only reach the teens on Saturday. While we will begin the weekend with a batch of snowfall, much drier weather should settle in by the end. To be safe, make sure to pack extra layers when heading outdoors as the wind chill will approach below zero for many periods over the next few days.
Saturday: Light snow likely in the early morning with a light accumulation near Wausau and a few inches far north. Blustery and quite cold. Maybe a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.
High: 19 Wind: NW 15-25
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. (Wind chill below zero)
Low: 3
Sunday: Still cold and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 26
More light snow moves in early Saturday with the passage of a cold front out of the northwest. While most of the area will only receive around a half inch or so, an inch or more is possible, especially further north. Additionally, the cold front will bring blustery winds out of the northwest which will once again bring a good chance of heavier bursts of lake effect snow close to lake Superior. Ashland, Iron, and Vilas county may see an additional few inches of snow. Blustery winds will not only have an effect on out snow, but also the temperature. Saturday is expected to be our coldest day in the forecast with highs just below 20 degrees. This will make our wind chill throughout the day remain in the single digits or possibly even below zero. For those headed outside this weekend, make sure to bring appropriate clothing. Sunshine will likely partially develop after 1-2 PM.
Sunday morning will be frigid with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. While it will be cold, Sunday should be a nice change of pace with much drier weather and developing sunshine. Scattered clouds are expected to mix with the sun, but it should be far brighter than most of last week. The sun will aid daytime temperatures, returning us to the mid to upper 20s, however it will still be chilly. Winds should also subside by 10 miles an hour or so.
Next week is expected to return to normal, great for those looking to head outside for Thanksgiving. Monday will still be cooler than normal with highs in the low 30s. Much like Sunday we are expecting some sunshine to emerge, likely more sun than cloud cover. Tuesday will also be much the same and a few degrees warmer, approaching the mid 30s. The dry weather continues into Wednesday, though snow will once again return later this week. Wednesday night into Thursday morning has a small chance of snow and there is an additional, and larger, chance of snow or mixed precipitation on Thursday. For those making Thanksgiving plans, you may want to leave a day early to avoid any potential slippery or snow covered roads. Thursday's high will be in the mid 30s. Black Friday also looks to be around normal with highs in the mid to low 30s.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay warm! Meteorologist Brad Miller
On this day in weather history: 1989 - A second surge of arctic air brought record cold to parts of the north central U.S. Eleven cities in the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date, including Rochester MN with a reading of 4 degrees below zero. Strong winds ushering the arctic air into the north central U.S. produced squalls in the Lower Great Lakes Region. Snowfall totals in northern Ohio ranged up to twenty inches in Ashatabula County and Geauga County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)