Even Hotter Air On The Way

It's been a warm start to the weekend across the area, and Sunday may be even warmer for many of us. If you like the heat, you're going to love what's in store next week, as our hottest air of the year may be moving into the area - summer is not going down without a fight.
Sunday: Increasing clouds in the northwoods, partly to mostly sunny in the south.
High: 88 Wind: North 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 59 Wind: North 5-10
Monday: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms at night.
High: 80
We'll see a bit more cloud cover during the day tomorrow - with the most cloud cover in the northwoods, and more sunshine to the south. Because of that, there will be a wide spread in temperatures across the area, with low 80s expected in the northwoods because of the cloud cover, and upper 80s to low 90s expected across the rest of the area, where we see more sunshine. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, and it will be cooler overall, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. While we should stay dry during the day, we could see a few showers pop up overnight Monday night.
A few of those showers and storms could linger into early Tuesday morning - likely before sunrise. Then we'll see decreasing clouds during the rest of the day, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. The warming trend will continue, with the potential of our hottest days of the year on Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s across most of the area. Thursday will be a repeat, with highs again in the low to mid 90s. The hot stretch will come to an end after that, as a cold front moves through on Friday. Highs on Friday will still be above average for this time of year, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s, but it will be much different than the previous two days. A few showers and storms will be possible as the front moves through, but right now it appears moisture will be a bit limited, meaning rain chances will also be limited. We'll be even cooler on Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies - highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1969 - 'Never say die' Camille let loose a cloudburst in Virginia resulting in flash floods and landslides which killed 151 persons and cause 140 million dollars damage. Massies Hill VA received 27 inches of rain.