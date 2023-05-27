Excellent Holiday Weekend Weather

In Wisconsin, you never know what you might get when it comes to Memorial Day weekend weather - sometimes it's hot, sometimes it's cold, sometimes it's wet, sometimes it's dry. But it's hard to get a better combination than what we saw today, and we should keep that beautiful weather going through the rest of the holiday weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday Night: A few scattered clouds.
Low: 50 Wind: Light & Variable
Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny skies once again.
High: 82
We'll see mostly sunny skies again on Sunday, and our highs will be similar to what we saw today - most of us topping out in the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots possibly reaching the low 80s. Memorial Day will bring another day of mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer - topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s in most spots.
We should keep the sunshine around on Tuesday, and we'll start to warm up a little bit more too. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week for us, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. We should start the day mostly sunny, but we'll see a few more clouds build in later in the day. Along with that, we could see a few isolated showers and storms pop up later in the day - however, the chances will be fairly low. We'll see similar conditions on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few showers and storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.
We'll see more of the same on Friday - a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of some showers and storms popping up. However, once again they will be fairly hit-or-miss, and not everyone will see rain. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We'll see a repeat again on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and a few scattered showers and storms popping up at times under partly cloudy skies.
Have a nice weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1896 - A massive tornado struck Saint Louis, MO, killing 306 persons and causing thirteen million dollars damage. The tornado path was short, but cut across a densely populated area. It touched down six miles west of Eads Bridge in Saint Louis and widened to a mile as it crossed into East Saint Louis. The tornado was the most destructive of record in the U.S. up until that time. It pierced a five-eighths inch thick iron sheet with a two by four inch pine plank. A brilliant display of lightning accompanied the storm.