Fairly pleasant May week ahead

I hope you have been taking advantage of the break in the rain today across the News 9 area and have been trying to get outside a bit. Parts of southern Marathon County picked up over 2 inches of rain Saturday night in the heavier thunderstorms that moved through. The main chance of any heavier thunderstorms for Sunday night appears like it will go through southern Wisconsin and down into Iowa and Illinois. We just have a 30% chance of some spotty activity around our area Sunday night as well as Monday.
Otherwise, skies will be partly or mostly cloudy. After highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon, the temperatures should drop back to around 50 Sunday night. It will be cooler Monday with readings peaking in the low 60s. East winds will develop Sunday night and continue Monday around 10 mph.
Tuesday overall looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies. Lows should be in the mid 40s with highs around 70. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be some top notch May days thanks to high pressure parked in the area. We do expect a good amount of sunshine along with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
Friday is still shaping up to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. However, a large low pressure system will be gathering just to the west in the Northern Plains. It will bring a small chance of showers to our region late Friday night. Highs on Saturday should climb to the low 70s as the clouds thicken. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. There still will likely be some rain next Sunday, but it may gradually taper down in the afternoon as the storm system starts to slowly push away. It looks cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
There are signs that sunshine and warmer air could return by May 15th and 16th.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:50 p.m., 7-May 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1964 - The temperature at White Mountain 2, located in California, dipped to 15 degrees below zero to set a record for May for the continental U.S. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A powerful storm in the north central U.S. produced up to three feet of snow in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming and the mountains of south central Montana. Up to five inches of rain drenched central Montana in less than 24 hours, and flash flooding in Wyoming caused a million dollars damage. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)