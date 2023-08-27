Fairly tranquil end of August weather

Hope you have been enjoying the comfortably cool weather with low humidity! The Canadian high pressure system in the area causing the pleasant conditions will push off to the east going into Monday. That will allow some changes to take place.
As we head into Sunday night, there will just be a few scattered clouds with lows in the low 50s mostly. Light and variable winds will become southeast under 5 mph. Monday should be partly sunny and warmer with southwest winds around 10 mph. A cold front will be approaching later in the day. As such, we have about a 40% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will be a touch cooler with northwest winds dragging in air from Canada. There might be some sprinkles in the morning in the northern part of the area. Otherwise you can expect a mix of clouds and sun along with high temperatures from near 70 north to the mid or upper 70s south.
High pressure should sit on top of Wisconsin Wednesday providing plenty of sunshine. After chilly lows in the 40s, it should warm to about 76 degrees. Warmer air is likely to push in from the southwest by Thursday and the winds should increase later in the day. With partly sunny skies, the temperatures could soar to the low 80s.
A weak front will slide through Friday morning with a small chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, it looks partly sunny and warm on Friday with highs well into the 80s. The brunt of the Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic at this point for weather. We are calling for partly cloudy skies and warmer than normal conditions. High temperatures could be in the low to mid 80s Saturday through Labor Day with lows in the 50s. That would be about as good as it gets for all the outdoor activities and fun everyone has planned! Of course, stay tuned for updates as we draw closer.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher 2 p.m., 27-August 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1964 - Hurricane Cleo battered Miami and the South Florida area. It was the first direct hit for Miami in fourteen years. Winds gusted to 135 mph, and the hurricane caused 125 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)
1970 - Elko, NV, was deluged with 3.66 inches of rain in just one hour, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)