Fall-Like Pattern To Continue

After the heat from the holiday weekend, we have cooled off significantly, and it's starting to feel a bit more like fall. While we will have a couple of warmer days in our future, it will feel more like fall over a good chunk of the next seven days. While we will see a few rain chances here and there, significant beneficial rainfall is not looking terribly likely at this time.
Tonight: Gradually decreasing clouds. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 48 Wind: Calm
Friday: A few scattered clouds early, then sunny and pleasant.
High: 72 Wind: North around 5
Saturday: Sunny early, then becoming partly cloudy and quite nice. (a chance of showers at night)
High: 78
We'll see a bit of patchy fog develop overnight, but otherwise we'll see clearing skies, which should lead into a Friday with mostly sunny skies. We'll also warm back up just a bit, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should warm up a bit more on Saturday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s to start off the weekend. We'll see plenty of sunshine early, but a few more clouds will move in by late in the day. That could lead to some showers Saturday night, with more spotty showers possible during the day on Sunday as well. Highs on Sunday will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
We'll see more of the same on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and some spotty showers here and there. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be more of the same, with more clouds than sun and highs in the low to mid 60s - and once again, we could see a few scattered light showers at times.
We should start to clear out more on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs still topping out in the low to mid 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies return on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1970 - A lightning bolt struck a group of football players at Gibbs High School in Saint Petersburg FL, killing two persons and injuring 22 others. All the thirty-eight players and four coaches were knocked off their feet.