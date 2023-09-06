Fall-like weather in the forecast

While fall is still a couple weeks away, it will definitely feel like the new season this week. Temperatures today only cracked the 70s, and we aren't expected to break out of the 60s tomorrow. Unfortunately, we aren't tracking much more rain until the end of the week, but we should have some sun and nice temperatures heading into the weekend.
Tonight: A light shower or two early, then mostly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 53 Wind: North 10-20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling like Fall.
High: 65 Wind: North 10-15
Thursday Night: Gradual clearing and chilly.
Low: 46
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 71
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. (a slight chance of showers at night)
High: 76
Northerly winds will continue to cool us down as we head forward. Tonight's low temperature will drop to the 50s (40s far north) and Thursday will not warm up too much from there. Expect a cloudy and dry day tomorrow with daytime temperatures only reaching the mid 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
High pressure will move into our area for Friday and most of Saturday and this means more sunshine and comfortable weather. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and in the mid 70s on Saturday. Be sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Saturday night a cold front will approach from the northwest and it will bring a small chance of rain. This chance of light showers will continue on Sunday when we will have more clouds than sun and highs around 70. A few more spotty showers or sprinkles could develop on Monday and Tuesday of next week as the clouds and cool temps stick around. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 60s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Thirty cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Joseph MO with a reading of 38 degrees. A low of 44 degrees at Indianapolis IN was their coolest reading of record for so early in the season. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees at Hibbing MN and Philips WI. (The National Weather Summary)