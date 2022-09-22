Feeling More Like Fall

With today being the first day of fall, it's only fitting that we may see our coolest day in nearly four months. We should see plenty of sunshine today, but most of us will struggle to reach 60 degrees - and the cooler weather will stick around for a while too.
Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then turning sunny. Breezy and cooler.
High: 59 Wind: North 10-20
Thursday Night: Clear with widespread frost possible, especially north of Wausau.
Low: 37 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon.
High: 61 Wind: SSW 5-10
We should see plenty of sunshine today, but that sunshine will do little to help us warm up. Thanks to brisk winds straight out of the north, our highs will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With clear skies tonight, we'll also see our temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s - patchy frost is possible in all areas, with frost likely in the northwoods late tonight into early tomorrow morning. We should see sunshine to start the day on Friday, but we'll see increasing clouds in the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. However, we should stay dry during the day, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s once again.
Rain chances will increase Friday night and continue at times into the weekend. On Saturday, our best rain chances will be during the morning hours, but scattered showers will still be possible during the day as well. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, with a few spots to the south possibly reaching the low 60s. We'll remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a chance for more intermittent showers at times. Highs will remain cooler, once again topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
We should start to clear out on Monday, but a few showers will once again be possible later in the day, with highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll also see our winds pick up a bit more, becoming a bit breezy at times. We should see more clearing on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s, with more of the same on Wednesday.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Hurricane Hugo quickly lost strength over South Carolina, but still was a tropical storm as it crossed into North Carolina, just west of Charlotte, at about 7 AM. Winds around Charlotte reached 69 mph, with gusts to 99 mph. Eighty percent of the power was knocked out to Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Property damage in North Carolina was 210 million dollars, and damage to crops was 97 million dollars. The strongest storm surge occurred along the southern coast shortly after midnight, reaching nine feet above sea level at ocean Isle and Sunset Beach. Hugo killed one person and injured fifteen others in North Carolina. Strong northwesterly winds ushered unseasonably cold air into the north central U.S., in time for the official start of autumn. Squalls produced light snow in northern Wisconsin. Winds in Wisconsin gusted to 52 mph at Rhinelander. (Storm Data)
2005 - For the first time in the historical record, two hurricanes reached category-5 intensity in the Gulf of Mexico in a single season as Hurricane Rita intensified before making landfall (Katrina and Rita).