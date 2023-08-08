Few Chances of rain before the weekend

We have had a fairly dry pattern over the past week with little to no rain since the start of the month across the News 9 area. While there is a chance of scattered rain and storms tomorrow, for most it will once again be a dry day outside. However, if you are caught under a storm, you could see a brief downpour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a few light showers possible in the northwoods, otherwise dry.
Low: 58 Wind: Light and variable
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday Night: Showers and storms ending, clearing skies.
Low: 55
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, just a bit cooler.
High: 79
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms.
High: 76
We'll stay mostly clear overnight tonight, although we could see a few showers in the northwoods after midnight. That will lead into our next rain chance, with some scattered showers and storms pushing into the area tomorrow - mainly in the afternoon and evening - no severe weather is expected, but a few storms could produce some brief gusty winds. Highs will again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s - most of us will be a couple of degrees cooler than what we'll see today.
We should clear out again on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be a touch cooler though, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Our next storm system will move in on Friday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers and storms during the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s, thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances.
As we head into the weekend, we will settle down a little bit, but we won't keep the rain chances completely out of the picture. On Saturday we should see a mix of sun and clouds, and while most of us will stay dry, we could see a few isolated showers pop up during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s, and a few showers and storms possible, especially later in the day. We could see a few of those showers linger into Monday as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a slow moving cold front produced severe weather from central Kansas to southern Wisconsin late in the day. Thunderstorms in Iowa produced hail three inches in diameter at Vinton, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Donohue and near Mount Pleasant. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)