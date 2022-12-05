Few Light Snow Chances

Overall, this week ahead should be a fairly quiet week, but we will still see a few chances for some light snow here and there. Temperatures should be close to average, with no big swings up or down for the most part.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered light snow by late morning south of Marathon County. A dusting to half-inch possible there by late afternoon.
High: 32 Wind: WNW 5-10
Monday Night: Partial clearing possible
Low: 13 Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of light snow late.
High: 29 Wind: ENE 5-10
We'll see mostly cloudy skies to start the week, and some light snow will be possible for some of us. The best chance to see this snow will be in our southern counties, especially Adams and Juneau counties. In those areas, some light accumulation (up to an inch) will be possible, but for the rest of us, little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should see some clearing tonight, and we'll wake up to partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning. However, clouds will increase once again in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We could see a few flurries develop late, but they will be tough to come by for most of us. A few more snow showers will be possible at times Tuesday night, but once again little to no accumulation is expected.
We should clear out a bit on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will bring a storm system approaching the area, but most of the precipitation will likely remain to the south this time around. Still, some snow showers will be possible, mainly to the south of Wausau. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should see quieter conditions on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see more of the same on Saturday, with highs again in the low to mid 30s. We will likely see partly cloudy skies again on Sunday to wrap up the weekend, although a few snow showers will be possible with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1953 - A killer tornado hit Vicksburg, MS, killing 38 persons, injuring 270 others, and causing 25 million dollars damage, the most damage since the forty-seven days of continuous shelling the town received in the Civil War. (David Ludlum)
1987 - Heavy snow blanketed parts of the north central U.S., and freezing drizzle produced a coat of ice up to half an inch thick in northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Snowfall totals ranged up to seven inches at Grand Rapids MN, and 12 inches at Seney MI. High winds in the north central U.S. gusted to 63 mph at Pellston MI, and reached 70 mph at Makinaw Bridge MI. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)