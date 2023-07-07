Few Rain Chances Ahead

While we certainly need the rain in north central Wisconsin, the chances of significant rainfall over the next several days are few and far between. That being said, we will have a few chances for some scattered showers and storms, although our drought will likely continue.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies, a beautiful day.
High: 79 Wind: WSW 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 55 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and t-storms, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 78 Wind: NNW 5-10
We'll see a good amount of sunshine today, with mostly sunny skies expected for most of the day. We should also be slightly milder than we were yesterday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We'll see similar temperatures on Saturday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. However, we'll see a bit more cloud cover, with partly cloudy skies. We could also see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day - these will be hit-or-miss, so no significant help is expected for the drought, but we'll take whatever we can get. As for Sunday, we'll dry out again, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We'll see a few more clouds move in on Monday again, out ahead of our next storm system. This will bring a chance for some showers and storms later in the day Monday and into Monday night - this may be our best chance for more significant rainfall over the next week or so. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s - this will likely be the warmest day of the next seven days. We could see more showers and storms continue into Tuesday as well, especially earlier in the day. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
We could see a stray shower or storm develop on Wednesday, but most of us will likely be dry again by then. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday will also bring partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thirty-eight cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. Youngstown, OH, hit 100 degrees, and for the second day in a row, Flint, MI, reached 101 degrees, equalling all-time records for those two cities