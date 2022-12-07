Few Small Snow Chances

After some light snow fell for many of us today, we'll see a few more opportunities for snow in the days ahead. However, anyone looking for a big snow will likely be disappointed, as any heavy snow will likely avoid the area.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder.
High: 35 Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the far south late night.
Low: 16 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Light snow likely during the morning, mainly south of Marathon county where 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible, with the heaviest totals further south.
High: 36 Wind: East 10-15
We should be in for a fairly quiet day on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs will be a bit milder than they were today, climbing into the low to mid 30s. However, our next storm system will be approaching, and some light snow will be possible to our south late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with the best chance for snow during the morning hours on Friday. Right now, the best chance for snow will be south of Highway 29, where light accumulation is possible. South of Highway 10, we could see around 1-3 inches, with the heaviest amounts towards southern Adams county. North of Highway 29, a few flurries will be possible, but no accumulation is expected. It will also be a bit breezy, so some snow could blow around at times. However, blowing shouldn't be a huge issue because it will be a heavier, wetter snow, as temperatures stay in the low to mid 30s during the day.
We should start out with partly cloudy skies Saturday morning, before more clouds move in during the afternoon. Another round of light snow will be possible during the afternoon and evening, with light accumulation (generally under an inch) possible. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 30s. We should clear out a bit on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.
We'll see increasing clouds on Monday, eventually becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as our next storm system approaches. We'll also have a chance for rain or a wintry mix, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll have a chance for a wintry mix again on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - A storm moving out of the Central Rocky Mountain Region spread snow across Kansas and Oklahoma into Arkansas and Tennessee. Snowfall totals ranged up to 7.5 inches at Winfield KS. Freezing rain on trees and power lines cut off electricity to 24,000 homes in northeastern Arkansas, and 40,000 homes in the Nashville TN area were without electricity for several hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)