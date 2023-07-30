Fine weather to start the week

I imagine many of you have been enjoying the cooler, less humid conditions of the past few days. It will stay rather nice into the first part of the week until some muggy air surges back in around Wednesday.
A weak disturbance in the area today which has caused some thicker patches of clouds will move away Sunday evening. As such, skies should be partly cloudy to clear Sunday night with refreshingly cool low temperatures from the mid 40s north to low 50s south. Winds will be light from the northwest. Monday should bring a good dose of sunshine with high pressure nearby. The high temperatures should climb to around 80 degrees with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy and a bit warmer with south winds developing. The lows should be in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be rather warm and humid. High temperatures could reach the mid to upper 80s with partly sunny skies. There is about a 30% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although most of the period will probably be dry. At this point the rain does not look overly heavy if it occurs.
A cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon and behind that it will turn cooler and less humid. The high on Friday and Saturday should be seasonal, in the low 80s. We expect a nice amount of sunshine as well. So if that holds, it will be great for your outdoors activities.
The pattern could turn more active again starting Sunday, August 6th and lasting for several days after that. There could be a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms mixed in as well as more humid air.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m.,30-July 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1965 - The temperature at Portland, OR, reached 107 degrees to equal their all-time record high. (The Weather Channel)
1979 - A forty-minute hailstorm bombed Fort Collins, CO, with baseball to softball size hail. Two thousand homes and 2500 automobiles were damaged, and about 25 persons were injured, mainly when hit on the head by the huge stones. A three month old baby died later of injuries. (The Weather Channel)