Flakes Tonight ahead of dry weather

We had a decent burst of snow earlier today and another is headed our way this evening. Most accumulation will be in the Northwoods and a few inches could accumulate, leading to a Winter Weather Advisory north of Marathon County until midnight. As suggested by the advisory, flakes and flurries will end by midnight tonight as we clear out to drier weather to end the work week.
Tonight: Light snow ending by late evening, then turning partly cloudy late.
Low: 18 Wind: NE 10-18
Thursday: Variable skies and seasonal.
High: 32 Wind: NE 5-10 turning SE
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 16
Friday: Hazy sun in the north to mostly cloudy in the south.
High: 34
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible later in the day.
High: 37
Mainly dry weather will then prevail from Thursday through Sunday. The one chance of additional snow could be with a few flurries late Saturday. We will see some scattered sun at times through this period with highs in the low 30s on Thursday, in the mid 30s on Friday, and then in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday.
Another storm system will cross Wisconsin from Sunday night through early Tuesday. This will bring another chance of some accumulating snow, potential a few inches, but likely not a major snowstorm. A slight breeze may develop as well during this period, leading to some blowing snow. In addition, high temps will remain in the 30s for early next week. Later next week it will turn a little colder.
Happy first day of March! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A series of low pressure systems moving out of the Gulf of Alaska spread high winds and heavy snow across western Alaska. Winds in the Anchorage area gusted to 69 mph at Glen Alps, and Talkeetna was buried under three feet of snow in two days. Valdez received 21.4 inches of snow, raising their total for the winter season to 482.4 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)