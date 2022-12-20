Frigid night before snow arrives

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE
AREA THIS WEEK...

.A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow,
wind, blowing snow, drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the
area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two
distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night
and Thursday. This will create snowy roads and hazardous travel.
Followed by very strong winds Thursday night and Friday which will
greatly reduce visibilities and create possible blizzard conditions,
along with additional snow accumulations and dangerous wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 7 inches from Wednesday evening
through Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds.
Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest snow
amounts across the Door Peninsula. Winds could gust as high as 50
mph.

* WHERE...Central, east central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening
through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to very
difficult, perhaps even dangerous. Snow will create impacts on
roads throughout Wednesday night and Thursday and impact the
morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday night, widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well,
resulting in very difficult travel Thursday night through Friday
night. Along with blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring
down tree branches and result in power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the
details of this event, especially on Friday and how much new snow
will fall and how this will impact roads and travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Frigid night before snow arrives

The coldest air of the season so far arrives tonight with temperatures dropping well below zero. Make sure to bundle up and don't go outside for prolonged periods of time. While it will be dry tonight that won't be the case for too much longer as more rounds of winter weather approach the state. Multiple inches of accumulation are expected by the Christmas weekend.

*** Winter Storm Warning for Ashland, Iron, Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties until Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for rest of the area until Saturday morning 6 AM

*Winter storm watch for the entire state of Wisconsin

This Evening: Chilly and a bit breezy with scattered clouds and sun.

Temps: Single Digits Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid.

Low: -10 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light snow developing toward evening.

High: 10 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10

Wednesday Night: Not as cold though cloudy with snow showers. 1 to 3 inches likely.

Low: 10

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow. A few inches of accumulation possible through the evening, heaviest east of Wausau. Turning breezy.

High: 18 (Single digits by afternoon)

Mainly clear skies tonight will make it the coldest night of the Winter season thus far. Low temps will drop into the -5 to -10 range for most of the area. Wednesday will be cold as well with highs in the low teens. We might start out with some sun in the morning, then more clouds will develop for Wednesday afternoon.

The clouds are coming in with a powerful storm system that will affect many areas around the Midwest - including Wisconsin – from Wednesday evening through Saturday. Snowfall amounts will not be tremendous but there will be a lot of wind to blow it around. The first batch of snow will develop Wednesday evening into the night. 1 to 3 inches is likely during this time frame. From midday Thursday into Friday morning, another 2 to 4 inches are likely, with the heavier amounts being east of Wausau. The wind will really start to blow out of the northwest on Friday and continue to cause blowing and drifting snow into Saturday.

High temps should reach the upper teens on Thursday then only top out around 10 on Friday and remain in the single digits on Saturday. Wind chills will be below zero on Friday and remain that way through Sunday.

The clouds should break up a little on Saturday afternoon and we will start out sunny on Sunday before another weak weather system brings a few clouds Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. There is also a slight chance of light snow during this time.

Next week, the weather will warm up. Highs should be in the lower teens on Monday and top out around 20 on Tuesday.

Stay warm and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

