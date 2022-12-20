Frigid night before snow arrives

The coldest air of the season so far arrives tonight with temperatures dropping well below zero. Make sure to bundle up and don't go outside for prolonged periods of time. While it will be dry tonight that won't be the case for too much longer as more rounds of winter weather approach the state. Multiple inches of accumulation are expected by the Christmas weekend.
*** Winter Storm Warning for Ashland, Iron, Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties until Saturday
**Winter Weather Advisory for rest of the area until Saturday morning 6 AM
*Winter storm watch for the entire state of Wisconsin
This Evening: Chilly and a bit breezy with scattered clouds and sun.
Temps: Single Digits Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid.
Low: -10 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light snow developing toward evening.
High: 10 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10
Wednesday Night: Not as cold though cloudy with snow showers. 1 to 3 inches likely.
Low: 10
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow. A few inches of accumulation possible through the evening, heaviest east of Wausau. Turning breezy.
High: 18 (Single digits by afternoon)
Mainly clear skies tonight will make it the coldest night of the Winter season thus far. Low temps will drop into the -5 to -10 range for most of the area. Wednesday will be cold as well with highs in the low teens. We might start out with some sun in the morning, then more clouds will develop for Wednesday afternoon.
The clouds are coming in with a powerful storm system that will affect many areas around the Midwest - including Wisconsin – from Wednesday evening through Saturday. Snowfall amounts will not be tremendous but there will be a lot of wind to blow it around. The first batch of snow will develop Wednesday evening into the night. 1 to 3 inches is likely during this time frame. From midday Thursday into Friday morning, another 2 to 4 inches are likely, with the heavier amounts being east of Wausau. The wind will really start to blow out of the northwest on Friday and continue to cause blowing and drifting snow into Saturday.
High temps should reach the upper teens on Thursday then only top out around 10 on Friday and remain in the single digits on Saturday. Wind chills will be below zero on Friday and remain that way through Sunday.
The clouds should break up a little on Saturday afternoon and we will start out sunny on Sunday before another weak weather system brings a few clouds Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. There is also a slight chance of light snow during this time.
Next week, the weather will warm up. Highs should be in the lower teens on Monday and top out around 20 on Tuesday.
Stay warm and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock