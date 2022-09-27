Frost Likely Tonight

It's been quite cool lately around north central Wisconsin, and the coldest air of the season so far is on the way, with frost likely across the entire area overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning. However, warmer air will return, and temperatures will soon push back above average.
Tonight: Partly cloudy early, becoming clear with frost likely.
Low: 32 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less breezy.
High: 57 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear with patchy frost possible.
Low: 36 Wind: Calm
While we've been cloudy for most of the day Tuesday, skies will clear overnight, which will allow for temperatures to quickly drop. Most areas will fall towards freezing or below, bottoming out in the upper 20s and low 30s. The skies will remain clear tomorrow, and we'll see plenty of sunshine. However, it will still be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We could see some patchy frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s, but then we'll start a warming trend that will last the rest of the week. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies, and then in the mid to upper 60s on Friday under mostly sunny skies once again.
We should continue to stay warm into the weekend, and it's looking more and more likely that we'll FINALLY see a completely dry weekend as well. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies, and on Sunday we should see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll stay in that same temperature range on Monday, and while we should stay dry during the day, we could see a few showers push through Monday night. We'll continue to see the chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday, with highs still in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1816 - A black frost over most of New England kills unripened corn in the north resulting in a year of famine. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Freezing temperatures were reported in the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio Valley. Houghton Lake MI reported a record low of 21 degrees. Thunderstorms in the western U.S. produced wind gusts to 50 mph at Salt Lake City UT, and gusts to 58 mph at Cody WY.(The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)