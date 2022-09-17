Gloomy and humid weather continue

While there will continue to be a chance of scattered rain, the weekend now looks to be a bit drier than expected. However, even though widespread rain is not expected, the moisture level will continue to be in the high end with humid weather continuing until Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal until we hit fall later this week when highs will take a nosedive into the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms especially south of highway 29.
Low: 65 Wind: SSW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain morning to midday. Humid again and a bit breezy.
High: 77 Wind: SW to NW 5-15
Sunday Night: Clearing skies.
Low: 55
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and warm though less humid. Nice day.
High: 79
Tuesday: A chance of morning showers and storms. Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit muggy.
High: 81
Overnight will have the next highest chance of rain as we head into Sunday morning with a high likelihood of showers and storms south of highway 29. The storm prediction center no longer expects any severe weather in the News 9 area but there still could be frequent lightning and brief high wind gusts. Make sure to head indoors is a thunderstorm moves into your area. Otherwise the rain chances will dwindle Sunday morning to Sunday midday. The end of the weekend is still looking grey, warm, and humid, however there could be a few breaks of sunshine late.
Monday will be wonderful with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine all day long. Monday should also be dry other than a small chance of rain overnight into Tuesday. The rain has a chance to continue into the Tuesday morning commute but should clear by the late morning/early afternoon. Tuesday will also be warm and have a good mix of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
After Tuesday the fall weather will set in. Wednesday will still remain seasonal with highs in the low 70s. There may also be breezy winds and rain. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all look to fall to the low 60s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Early in the morning a tornado hit Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, injuring three persons and causing twenty-eight million dollars damage. A second tornado on the northwest side of San Antonio caused six million dollars damage, and a third tornado in Bexar County killed one person and injured another. Thunderstorms associated with Hurricane Gilbert spawned a total of forty-seven tornadoes in a two day period, with forty of those tornadoes in central and south central Texas. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)