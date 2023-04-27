Gloomy end to the week

Gloomy weather returned today and will likely hold into early next week. Rain chances will also continue, but much of the daytime hours of Friday should be dry. In terms of when to pack an umbrella, Friday evening and Friday night have a good chance for a few showers and there will not only be rain but potentially snow this weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, mainly north.
Low: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers, better chances by late evening.
High: 64 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday Night: Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with periodic showers likely, possibly mixed with snow Saturday night.
High: 47
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cool with showers likely again, possibly mixed with snow, especially in the morning.
High: 44
We'll warm up even more tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We should stay dry for most of the day, but a few showers will be possible by late afternoon into the evening. A better chance for rain will arrive Friday night.
The rain chances will continue to pick up as we head into the weekend, and our temperatures will do the opposite - they'll drop off. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 40s, with showers likely off and on throughout the day. Some snow could mix in Saturday night into Sunday morning before it changes back to rain on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be chilly again, only making it into the low to mid 40s. More rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning before changing back to rain during the day on Monday. However, the chances will go down on Monday as the storm system makes its way out. It will be chilly again too, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll finally start to warm back up a bit on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of next week will likely end up very nice so lets hope it continues into the weekend.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in eastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Severe thunderstorms spawned thirteen tornadoes in Texas and twelve in Louisiana. A tornado southwest of Coolidge TX injured eight persons and caused more than five million dollars damage. There were also eighty-five reports of large hail and damaging winds, with baseball size hail reported at Mexia TX and Shreveport LA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) Forty-three cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Records highs included 94 degrees at Charleston WV, 95 degrees at Baltimore MD and96 degrees at Richmond VA. (The National Weather Summary)