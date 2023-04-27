Gloomy Weather Ahead

While the sunshine was nice to see yesterday, gloomy weather will return. It will also turn cooler again - in fact, we could see snowflakes fly at times as we head into the weekend.
Thursday: Morning showers, especially north of Wausau. Mostly cloudy skies with a few more showers possible late afternoon into the evening.
High: 60 Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, mainly north.
Low: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers, better chances by late evening.
High: 64 Wind: SE 5-10
Showers will be possible at times today - we could see a few showers this morning, especially north of Wausau. We should then settle down for a little bit, but another round of showers will be possible later in the evening and into tonight. Most of these will be lighter rain showers. Otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies during the day today, but despite the lack of sunshine, we should warm up a bit - highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll warm up even more tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We should stay dry for most of the day, but a few showers will be possible by late afternoon in to the evening. A better chance for rain will arrive Friday night.
The rain chances will continue to pick up as we head into the weekend, and our temperatures will do the opposite - they'll drop off. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 40s, with showers likely off and on throughout the day. Some snow could mix in Saturday night into Sunday morning before it changes back to rain on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be chilly again, only making it into the low to mid 40s. More rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning before changing back to rain during the day on Monday. However, the chances will go down on Monday as the storm system makes its way out. It will be chilly again too, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll finally start to warm back up a bit on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2011 - An estimated 305 tornados between the 27th and 28th sets a record for the largest outbreak ever recorded, including two EF-5s, four EF-4s and 21 EF-3s. Arkansas through Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, southern Tennessee, Virginia to Pennsylvania and New York were all affected. An estimated 300 died including 210 in Alabama alone. This brought the April total past 600, the most in any month in recorded US weather history.