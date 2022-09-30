Great early fall weekend ahead

We have been treated to some very nice weather the past few days and it seems that not only will the nice weather continue, warmer weather will move in as well. While nit everyone will hit the 70s on Saturday there is a good chance for much of central and southern Wisconsin.
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet, with some patchy fog possible.
Low: 43 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer than normal.
High: 70 Wind: Calm becoming ENE around 5
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies.
Low: 47
Sunday: More clouds than sun to start but decreasing clouds to a pleasant afternoon.
High: 64
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and nice.
High: 67
Saturday will be a perfect start to the weekend with seasonal morning temperatures in the low 40s and warm early fall temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon. There may be a few more scattered clouds than our clear stretch of weather from Wednesday-Friday, however it should be bright and calm all day long. Sunday will also be a nice day but begin on the cloudier side. Still, sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Due to stunted morning heating, Sunday will not be quite as warm but will remain very comfortable with highs in the mid 60s.
The start of next week will also remain mild with highs Monday-Wednesday in the mid 60s. Monday will be on the brighter side but low pressure is expected to move in Tuesday bringing more cloud cover and a chance of rain. Rain is not expected at this time during the daytime hours of Tuesday but there is a chance overnight. Wednesday looks to be the day most likely for rain to fall along a cold front which will bring much cooler temperatures the days ahead. Thursday and Friday of next week will drop t0 the low 50s or even 40s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thirteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, as readings soared into the upper 80s and 90s from the Northern and Central High Plains Region to Minnesota. Bismarck ND reported a record high of 95 degrees, and the temperature reached 97 degrees at Broadus MT. Afternoon thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced wind gusts to 60 mph at Wendover UT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)