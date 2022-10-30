Great Halloween weather and beyond

The very quiet weather pattern is definitely lingering across Wisconsin as we finish up October and jump into November in a few days! We are just seeing some high and mid-level cloudiness work into the region right now, courtesy of a low pressure system well of to the south of Wisconsin. The rain associated with that system may just graze extreme southeast Wisconsin Sunday night.
Temperatures will fall back to the mid to upper 30s Sunday night with some lingering cloud areas followed by clearing toward morning. Winds will be light. Monday should be fantastic for Halloween with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing to 63. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s Monday evening. West winds of 3 to 8 mph are expected.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 60s. Gusty south winds will pick up Wednesday, well in advance of a storm system in the western part of the country. Warmer air will blow in along with partly cloudy skies. Lows should be around 43 with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. That is about 20 degrees above normal!
It will stay mild and breezy for Thursday, but the clouds will thicken as moisture pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico. This could provide a few sprinkles during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Numerous showers are likely Thursday night and Friday as the main cold front approaches. Rain amounts could be up around one-half inch or so. Temperatures should top out in the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday.
The outlook for next weekend is rather uncertain yet. Some models suggest a front will be stalled out on top of Wisconsin, providing additional rounds of rain. Meanwhile other models show the system moving away with partly sunny skies in place and mainly dry conditions. For now, we have at least a small chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday, a bit higher chance Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler, but not bad for November. Highs could be hovering in the lower 50s.
Have a good week, happy Halloween! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 PM, 30-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1925 - Nashville, TN, was blanketed with an inch of snow, their earliest measurable snow of record. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Ten cities in the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date. The morning low of 20 degrees at South Bend IND was a record for October, and lows of 18 degrees at Grand Rapids MI and 20 degrees at Fort Wayne IND equaled records for October. The low of 2 degrees at International Falls MN smashed their previous record for the date by 11 degrees. Syracuse NY received 2.9 inches of snow to establish a record for October with 5.7 inches for the month. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)