Gusty winds continue into the weekend

Expect a chilly start to the weekend as temperatures will continue to drop as well as gusty winds. The wind chill during the morning hours over the next two days may be in the low single digits or below zero. Lake effect snow will from the gusty NW wind leading to an accumulation far north, however much of Wisconsin will only see flurries.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers far north. A couple of inches of accumulation (well north of Marathon county)
Low: 12 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, remaining windy, and cold with light snow possible through midday. A few peeks of sun late.
High: 23 Wind: NW 20-30
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and chilly.
Low: 10
Sunday: Mostly sunny and remaining breezy.
High: 36
Monday: Seasonal with variable clouds.
High: 40
Even colder air arriving tonight will generate some lake effect snow in far northern parts of the area. North of highway 70 there could be a couple of inches. Closer to Lake Superior, it could pile up a bit more. Farther south in the area, we might have a dusting up to an inch. Some of the light snow showers will be in the air Saturday morning as well before it tapers off in the afternoon. Because of the snow and wind, A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Iron and Ashland counties and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Vilas county through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Otherwise, it will still be blustery on Saturday and Sunday with a few peeks of sun late Saturday and a lot more sunshine on Sunday. High temps on Saturday will be well below normal – in the low to mid 20s. On Sunday the mercury should rise a bit more, topping out in the mid 30s.
A milder trend will develop next week. Highs will be around 40 on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday highs should reach the low 40s and we might see some mid 40s on Thursday. It will also be clouding up more for next week with rain chances gradually increasing from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - A winter storm produced heavy snow from the northeast Texas panhandle to the Ozark area of Missouri and Arkansas. Up to fifteen inches of snow was reported in Oklahoma and Texas. Snowfall totals in the Ozark area ranged up to 14 inches, with unofficial reports as high as 22 inches around Harrison AR. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)