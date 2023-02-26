Harshest weather of the week comes Monday

**WINTER STORM WARNING for most of the News 9 area from Monday morning to Monday evening **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Adams , Juneau, and Waushara counties Monday.
Well, our short lived break from the active and stormy weather is not lasting very long. A strong storm system will be pushing in from the southwest by Monday morning. Unfortunately it will be producing quite a bit of freezing rain in the area Monday morning, and it could be mixed with some sleet. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 20s when the rain first moves in. It should start in the southwest part of the viewing area by about 3 a.m., then slide up to a line from Medford to Wausau to Wittenberg by 5 a.m., then push into the rest of the area around daybreak or a bit after.
An ice accumulation of around 0.10 to 0.30 inches is expected, with some localized 0.40" amounts possible. This will create treacherous driving and walking conditions on any surface that is not treated heavily. In addition, strong east winds of 15-25 mph with gusts over 30, will increase the odds of getting some tree and power line damage. As such, we could be dealing with power outages Monday morning.
The freezing rain will likely turn over to very wet snow by midday or early afternoon and last into the early evening. This could produce snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the region, with the heaviest amounts most likely to the north and east of Marathon County. This will be very thick and sloppy snow that will be hard to drive in and shovel. The wind will taper down to northeast at 10-15 mph Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday will be much drier with quite a bit of sunshine in fact. It will also be a touch breezy. Lows will be around 23 with highs in the mid 30s. Yet another weather system will roll in though for late Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is expected to bring some occasional light snow. At this time, it looks like a few inches may be possible. It will be breezy Wednesday as well. Highs should reach near 33 on Wednesday.
Thankfully, we should have a dry spell after that from Thursday through next Sunday. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures won’t be too far from normal. Highs should reach the mid 20s Thursday, around 30 Friday, and into the low 30s next weekend. Overnight readings could reach the 0s and 10s.
Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 26-February 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1910 - Parts of Washington State were in the midst of a storm which produced 129 inches of snow at Laconia between the 24th and the 26th, a single storm record for the state. A series of storms, which began on the 23rd, led to a deadly avalanche on the first of March. By late on the 28th, the snow had changed to rain, setting the stage for disaster. (The Weather Channel)