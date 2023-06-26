Hazy weather continues

A much cooler start to the week, but it likely won't be too long before the summer temperatures return. More sun is expected Tuesday, but may be covered again by a thick layer of haze from continual wildfire smoke. An air quality alert has been issued through Thursday.
Tonight: Clearing and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Hazy skies continue.
High: 80 Wind: North 10-15
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and comfortable.
Low: 57
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms.
High: 81
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 82
The northerly wind will continue tomorrow, but there will be more sunshine and thus it will warm up to normal for this time of year. In fact, the high temperature will be near normal – in the upper 70s to low 80s – all the way from tomorrow through Sunday.
Tomorrow will be dry, then a couple of weak cold fronts will brush by our area later this week. This means a chance of at least scattered shower and thunderstorm activity each day from Wednesday through Saturday. The highest chance of rain will be on Wednesday at 40 percent, then the odds will gradually drop down to just 20 percent on Saturday. There will be some thunderstorms at times, but the threat of severe weather is low. As of now, Sunday is looking dry, and with only a small chance Saturday, most of the weekend should be completely dry.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 06/26/2023
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Middle Mississippi Valley. There were 129 reports of severe weather during the day and night. Thunderstorms in Kansas produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Liberal, and hail four inches in diameter at Quinter. Thunderstorms in Wisconsin spawned a tornado at Lake Delton injuring four persons. Lightning struck and killed a woman at Junction City, KS, who had gotten out of her car to photograph the lightning. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)crossed northern Mexico), began to spread heavy rain into southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. (The National Weather Summary)