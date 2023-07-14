Hazy Weekend In Store

Wildfire smoke will be returning to the state over the next 48 hours. For that reason, an air quality alert has been issued for the entire state of Wisconsin. It looks like the worst of the hazy skies will be Saturday afternoon. We are also continuing to track the chance for rain over the weekend as well.
Overnight: Scattered storms ending, becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 61 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: More sun than clouds, but hazy. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms possible.
High: 83 Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds with a lingering shower or two early.
Low: 58
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon or evening.
High: 78
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon.
High: 74
Once again, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, but we will still have the potential to see a few showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening. Chances will be a little bit lower though, and many of us will remain dry. That will also be the case on Sunday, with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. However, anything that develops will be isolated, and most of us will stay dry again. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday though, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We should start to clear out a bit more on Monday, with more sun than clouds expected. However, we can't rule out a stray shower or two from popping up in the afternoon - but once again, these will be isolated and most of us will stay dry. It will be another cooler day though, with highs in the low to mid 70s despite the sunshine. We should see mainly sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.
We'll warm up a little bit more on Wednesday, with highs pushing back up into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. That will also be our next chance for rain, with showers and storms possible later in the day and into Wednesday night. We could see a few of those showers and storms continue into Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern New Mexico to central Nebraska. One hundred soldiers were injured by flying debris and collapsing tents during a thunderstorm near Trinidad, CO. Thunderstorms in Colorado produced wind gusts to 77 mph at La Junta. Early morning thunderstorms produced torrential rains over parts of Louisiana, with 7.50 inches at Carencro, and 5.85 inches at Morgan City. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)