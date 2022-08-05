Heat and humidity fueling weekend storms

Rising heat and humidity will continue into the weekend before a cold front quickly follows. Saturday's high temperatures are expected to hit the 90s before heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive in the later evening. Rain and storms will continue into Sunday and some may be strong to severe.
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 67 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday: Increasing clouds, hot, and muggy. A 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
High: 91 Wind: SW 8-12
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with an 90% chance for showers and storms. Some could be severe.
Low: 68
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with an 90% chance of rain and storms. Heaviest rain likely early.
High: 75
Monday: A chance of early morning rain then decreasing clouds to partly cloudy skies. Comfortable
High: 76
Get ready to fire up the AC or take a dip in the lake Saturday as we are expecting the heat and humidity to build on Saturday. There may be a bit of sun during the morning but will be mostly cloudy most of Saturday and the weekend. After a humid morning in the upper 60s expect a muggy afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay safe if outdoors for an extended period of time.
A cold front will move into the area Saturday evening, feeding off the warm and moist air to create a large system of heavier showers and thunderstorms. There is a level 1 (marginal) risk for the western/central side of Wisconsin Saturday night with storms capable of gusty winds and hail. The majority of the soaking rain will be overnight and Sunday morning but could begin as early as the later afternoon and early evening hours. Remember: Even non severe storms can still be dangerous so when thunder roars, head indoors.
The rain will likely continue into Sunday and make for a gloomy and cooler end to the weekend. Sunday will be warmest at midnight around 75 degrees and only reach a daytime high near 70 due to cloudy skies and frequent showers. While the heaviest rain will be in the morning, there is a chance for rain in the afternoon as well. Overall, a few inches of rain will be possible through the lifetime of the rain system. There is a small chance of partial clearing late on Sunday but much of the day will be gray. Monday may contain a brief early morning shower but the system should pass.
Monday afternoon and all of next week look to be wonderful with more sunshine than clouds and very nice temperatures. Monday will be the coolest, remaining in the mid/upper 70s. The rest of next week will likely sit in the low to mid 80s - perfect late summer weather.
Enjoy the changing weather this weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Oklahoma, and from Iowa to the Upper Ohio Valley, with 216 reports of large hail or damaging winds between early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning. Thunderstorms moving across Iowa around sunrise produced extremely high winds which caused ten million dollars damage to crops in Carroll and Greene Counties. Thunderstorm winds at Jefferson IA reached 102 mph. Afternoon thunderstorms produced tennis ball size hail at Bay Mills, WI. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)