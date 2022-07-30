Heat And Humidity To Return

Much of last week was below average in the temperature department, but we're starting to warm back up, and we'll see even more of that in the days to come.
Sunday: Sunny skies early, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. A bit breezy, especially later in the day.
High: 86 Wind: SSW 5-15
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance for showers and storms.
Low: 66 Wind: SSW 5-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy early, with a 40% chance of showers in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.
High: 81
We should see more sunshine again to start our Sunday, and that will help us to warm into the low to mid 80s, with a few spots potentially even reaching the upper 80s if the sunshine sticks around long enough. However, clouds will start to roll in by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. While a shower or two isn't out of the question by evening, the best chance for rain will be Sunday night and early Monday morning. The rain shouldn't last long on Monday though - we should see partly sunny skies by the afternoon. We'll be a touch cooler on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We'll see partly cloudy skies again on Tuesday, and we'll start to warm back up and become more humid again. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s. We could also see a few showers and storms fire up late in the day, especially to the north. The heat and humidity get bumped up another level on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values could climb into the mid to upper 90s. We'll also see the chance of some showers and storms during the day, although any storms would likely be scattered. That will also be the case on Thursday, with more scattered storms possible at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
We'll see a better chance at staying dry on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We'll warm back to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some showers and storms.
Have a great rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1979 - A forty-minute hailstorm bombed Fort Collins, CO, with baseball to softball size hail. Two thousand homes and 2500 automobiles were damaged, and about 25 persons were injured, mainly when hit on the head by the huge stones. A three month old baby died later of injuries. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Morning thunderstorms over central Missouri deluged Columbia with 5.98 inches of rain causing flash flooding. Daytime thunderstorms in Kentucky drenched Paducah with 1.73 inches of rain in less than half an hour. Evening thunderstorms in the north central U.S. produced wind gusts to 78 mph east of Moccasin, MT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)