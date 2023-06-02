Heat Continues This Weekend

We've seen our warmest temperatures of the year so far over the past few days, and that trend will continue for a little while longer. Expect the heat to continue through the weekend before temperatures drop a bit into next week. Rain chances will be there as well, but significant rainfall to help our deficit will be difficult to come by for most.
Friday: Variable clouds and still a little humid with hit-or-miss thundershowers possible in the afternoon.
High: 89 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday Night: A few isolated storms possible early, then becoming partly to mostly clear.
Low: 62 Wind: ENE ~ 5
Saturday: Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and hot with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
High: 91 Wind: East 5-10
Sunday: Sunny early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible late.
High: 89
Highs will continue to push well into the 80s this afternoon, with most of us topping out in the mid to upper 80s - and like yesterday, we could see a few locations hit 90 degrees. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and like yesterday, we'll see some afternoon showers and storms pop up. Just like yesterday, they will be hit-or-miss - not everyone will see the needed rainfall. However, brief heavy downpours will be possible in some of those storms, and we can't rule out small hail in some of the stronger storms. However, severe weather is not expected.
As we head into the weekend, the heat will stick around. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see sunny skies to start, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers and storms pop up, but most of us will stay dry. We'll see a repeat on Sunday - the only difference is that the temperatures will be a degree or two cooler, with most spots topping out in the mid to upper 80s. However, a few spots could once again make it to 90 degrees.
Our best chance for more widespread rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Showers will be possible at times during the day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll be a bit cooler again on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. We'll keep similar conditions on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and on Thursday as well, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms spawned seven tornadoes in West Texas and six tornadoes in Illinois. Thunderstorms in Illinois produced wind gusts to 70 mph at McComb and Mattoon. Thunderstorms in southern Texas produced 5.5 inches of rain south of Seguin, and up to eight inches of rain in Washington County.