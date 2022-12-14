Heaviest Snow Tonight

The impactful winter storm will continue to bring winter weather to the area tonight with the heaviest snow of the entire period falling after midnight. The freezing rain and sleet should change into all snow tonight leaving wet, heavy snow across the area. Power outages will be likely, and many schools will be closing so make sure to keep an eye on the changes in your area.
**Winter Storm Warning for most of the area through Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisory in southern Wisconsin.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with rain changing to heavy snow. 6 to 12 inches possible.
Low: 31 Wind: East 10-20
Thursday: Cloudy with morning snow tapering to scattered light flakes. Additional inch or so possible.
High: 34 Wind: East 5-15, becoming South
Thursday Night: Cloudy with periodic light snow.
Low: 27
Friday: Cloudy with continued light snow and flurries. An up to an inch or two possible.
High: 30
During the early evening, the wintry mix and rain will turn over to all snow and it will be heavy at times through early morning on Thursday. 6 to 12 inches could accumulate around Marathon county and locations to the northeast. Around 3 to 6 inches could fall in other parts of central Wisconsin. The snow should be much lighter by daybreak on Thursday and then just a few scattered flakes will be in the air for the rest of Thursday. Highs temps tomorrow will still be in the mid 30s so it will not be too cold cleaning up after the snow.
The same storm system will continue to produce some periodic snow showers in our area Thursday night and Friday. During this time, there might be another inch or so of snow. A few flakes might even linger into Saturday before the storm system finally moves out. High temps will be in the low 30s on Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday.
The weather should turn dry on Sunday and we might finally see a few breaks of sun. Partly cloudy and colder weather will be around for Monday and Tuesday. After highs in the low 20s on Sunday, the mercury will only reach the teens on Monday and Tuesday.
Next week will be colder with yet another chance for a winter system. The highest chance for accumulating snow will be on Wednesday and Thursday.
Be safe on the roads this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
2006 - The Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm of 2006 caused storm to hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rainfall hit the Pacific Northwest and southern British Columbia. Damage estimates in Washington and Oregon totaled $220 million. Over 1.8 million residences and businesses without power. 18 people were killed, most of whom died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the days following the storm because of improper use of barbecue cookers and generators indoors.