...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Heavy showers and storms through Wisconsin

weather

Expect to see rain and storms before we hit the weekend as a sharp cold front moves through. Some storms may be strong, but should end by the late evening before we head into Friday. Friday will also have a chance of rain (although a much smaller chance), though will be significantly cooler with highs only reaching the 50s.

Tonight: Storms ending early, then partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two later in the night.

Low: 50 Wind: West-Northwest around 10

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with a few spotty showers possible, especially in the Northwoods.

High: 56 Wind: NW 10-20

Friday Night: A brief showers or two early, then clearing with patchy frost possible, especially for areas west or northwest of Marathon county.

Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very nice.

High: 71

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward evening.

High: 72

Highs reached near 70 degrees today and that may turn some of the incoming showers to a few stronger storms. We will also experience a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. The storms late today might produce some brief strong wind gusts or hail and up to a half inch of rain. Rain totals under isolated heavy showers may reach or exceed an inch. Due to the dry weather though this week, no flooding concern is expected.

The wind will turn to the northwest tomorrow and remain fairly breezy. This will cool things down considerably. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s. We will see partly or mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers could move through, especially in the Northwoods.

After tomorrow it looks like pretty clear sailing for a few days and it will warm up. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny from Saturday through Wednesday. High temps will climb up to around 70 on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. On Tuesday we should experience highs in the mid 70s and on Wednesday the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to around 80.

The only minor things to be concerned about are the potential for a bit of frost in the typical cold spots Saturday and Monday mornings along with a slight chance of spotty showers later Sunday afternoon.

Have a great rest of the week. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the central U.S. spawning sixteen tornadoes, including a dozen in Nebraska. Thunderstorms also produced hail four inches in diameter at Perryton TX, wind gusts to 84 mph at Ellis KS, and high winds which caused nearly two million dollars damage at Sutherland NE. Thunderstorms deluged Sioux City IA with up to eight inches of rain, resulting in a record flood crest on Perry Creek and at least 4.5 million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

