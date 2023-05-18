Heavy showers and storms through Wisconsin

Expect to see rain and storms before we hit the weekend as a sharp cold front moves through. Some storms may be strong, but should end by the late evening before we head into Friday. Friday will also have a chance of rain (although a much smaller chance), though will be significantly cooler with highs only reaching the 50s.
Tonight: Storms ending early, then partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two later in the night.
Low: 50 Wind: West-Northwest around 10
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with a few spotty showers possible, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 56 Wind: NW 10-20
Friday Night: A brief showers or two early, then clearing with patchy frost possible, especially for areas west or northwest of Marathon county.
Low: 42
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very nice.
High: 71
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward evening.
High: 72
Highs reached near 70 degrees today and that may turn some of the incoming showers to a few stronger storms. We will also experience a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. The storms late today might produce some brief strong wind gusts or hail and up to a half inch of rain. Rain totals under isolated heavy showers may reach or exceed an inch. Due to the dry weather though this week, no flooding concern is expected.
The wind will turn to the northwest tomorrow and remain fairly breezy. This will cool things down considerably. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s. We will see partly or mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers could move through, especially in the Northwoods.
After tomorrow it looks like pretty clear sailing for a few days and it will warm up. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny from Saturday through Wednesday. High temps will climb up to around 70 on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. On Tuesday we should experience highs in the mid 70s and on Wednesday the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to around 80.
The only minor things to be concerned about are the potential for a bit of frost in the typical cold spots Saturday and Monday mornings along with a slight chance of spotty showers later Sunday afternoon.
Have a great rest of the week. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the central U.S. spawning sixteen tornadoes, including a dozen in Nebraska. Thunderstorms also produced hail four inches in diameter at Perryton TX, wind gusts to 84 mph at Ellis KS, and high winds which caused nearly two million dollars damage at Sutherland NE. Thunderstorms deluged Sioux City IA with up to eight inches of rain, resulting in a record flood crest on Perry Creek and at least 4.5 million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)