Hot and active start to the week

A chance of developing rain and storms will be possible for the next few days. A level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm prediction center for the entirety of the News 9 area. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Otherwise the heat will continue on Tuesday before a brief relief in temperatures mid week.
Tonight: An isolated storm or two possible north, otherwise, partly cloudy and humid.
Low: 72 Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Breezy, warm, and humid with a 60% chance of storms toward evening.
High: 89 Wind: SSW 10-20
Tuesday Night: Thunderstorms possible early, then partly cloudy.
Low: 67
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, blustery, and cooler, with a 40% chance of a few isolated showers and storms mainly during the morning.
High: 80
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 85
Keep an eye out for scattered thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning. While we aren't looking at a large storm system in our near future, popup and isolated storms will create brief chances for damaging weather. Any activity tonight should be isolated in the northwoods. Otherwise the humidity will continue tonight with sultry lows in the upper 70s and similar dew points.
Tuesday will have intermittent chances for rain and storms so it is best to keep an umbrella handy. Not only is there a chance for rain during the morning commute, but storms may also form in the evening. Tuesday will be much the same as Monday with highs near 90 degrees, but will be aided by a south southwesterly breeze of 10-20 miles per hour throughout the day. Storms may continue into Tuesday night and possibly early Wednesday. There is a chance of rain Wednesday morning, but likely no storms.
Wednesday may begin with rain, but should be pleasant by the afternoon. Fortunately the heat and humidity will also clear. Highs will reside near 80 degrees with a northwest wind of 10-20 miles per hour. Wednesday afternoon will be comfortable with partly cloudy skies.
The nice weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine and little chance for rain. The sunnier skies will warm temperatures to the mid 80s but not as hot as the start of the week. There is a small chance of storms Friday night.
The weekend at this point looks to have more cloud cover than sunshine. There are small chances for developing showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
Pollen count for 7/18/2022 is:
Grass= 2 (Low)
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Sweltering heat continued in California, with record highs of 111 degrees at Redding and 112 degrees at Sacramento. Death Valley, CA, hit 127 degrees. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Central Plains Region produced baseball size hail at Kimball, NE, wind gusts to 79 mph at Colby, KS, and six inches of rain near Lexington, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)