Hot And Stormy Thursday

You may have noticed the humidity becoming more and more noticeable over the past couple of days, and today it will be even worse - with temperatures climbing into the 90s in many spots, it will feel even hotter and more uncomfortable. Along with the heat and humidity, storms will become likely by this evening, some of which could be strong to severe.
Today: Mix of sun and clouds, humid and hot. A good chance of thunderstorms later towards the evening – some could be strong to severe.
High: 92 Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms likely.
Low: 67 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy skies and still humid but not as hot. A good chance of showers and storms.
High: 84 Wind: NE 5-10
We should start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, and we'll likely remain rain-free for most of the day. One exception will be the northwoods, where a few showers could push through this morning. The rest of us will see our storm chances increase late afternoon and especially into the evening as a line of thunderstorms develops and moves into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail being the biggest threats. The tornado threat is low, but one or two cannot be 100% ruled out. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, which will help to fuel those storms. More showers and storms will be possible once again tomorrow, especially south of Highway 29. Once again, a few of those storms could be strong to severe, although the chances tomorrow are lower than today. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s, with muggy conditions expected during the day once again.
We should see the humidity move out as we head into the weekend, with mostly sunny skies returning on Saturday. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s to start the weekend. Sunday will be just as pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should also continue the nice stretch into Monday, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next chance for rain will arrive late Tuesday, with a few showers and storms possible later in the day and into Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We should see similar temperatures on Wednesday, with more showers and storms possible - highs will again top out in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to New England, with 103 reports of large hail and damaging winds through the day. Thunderstorms in Wisconsin produced hail three inches in diameter near Oshkosh, and wind gusts to 65 mph at Germantown.