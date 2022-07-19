Humid today, then a little better

Various rain chances will persist across the area over the next few days. There is no guaranteed stretch of completely dry weather until maybe late in the weekend into early next week.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid with a few scattered showers or an isolated storm possible.
High: 88 Wind: South-SW 10-20
Tonight: A chance of isolated storms, mainly in the Northwoods. Partly cloudy.
Low: 68 Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Blustery, cooler, and less humid. More clouds than sun with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 81 Wind: West to NW 15-25
There will be rain chances each day going forward but it still does not look like anything too widespread and heavy until perhaps late Saturday. For today we will have a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder later in the morning through early afternoon. Another chance of thunderstorms will develop this evening but the activity will be isolated and mainly in the Northwoods. A couple of the storms this evening might produce some high wind or hail.
On Wednesday more scattered showers and isolated storms will develop. Not everyone will get wet, but the odds are high that there will be a few showers. For Thursday and Friday, the chance of thunderstorms is fairly low, but a couple of them might pop up during the afternoon. The highest chance of heavier rain and storms will be later in the afternoon on Saturday. As of now, Sunday and Monday look mainly sunny and dry.
Looking at the temperature trend, today will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. It will be quite humid as well but there will be a nice breeze of 10 to 20 mph out of the south-southwest. Breezy conditions will continue on Wednesday and it will be cooler and less humid. Highs on Wednesday should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Highs will be in the mid 80s from Thursday through Saturday, which is a little on the warm side but nothing out of the ordinary for July in Wisconsin. Saturday will also be more humid. Nicer temps should take over for Sunday and Monday. Conditions will turn less humid at that point and highs should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1977 - Thunderstorms produced torrential rains over parts of southwestern Pennsylvania. Some places receive more than twelve inches in a seven hour period. The heavy rains cause flash flooding along streams resulting in widespread severe damage. The cloudburst floods Johnstown with up to ten feet of water resulting in 76 deaths, countless injuries, and 424 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)