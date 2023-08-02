Humid weather for a little while longer

Warmer weather will stick around for a little while longer before temperatures return to normal. Due to the increased heat and humidity, isolated popup storms remain possible tonight and Thursday. Most areas will remain dry despite these isolated storms, but that may not be the case later this week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible.
Low: 64 Wind: West around 5
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. A small chance of an isolated thundershower. Turning less humid later in the day.
High: 87 Wind: WNW 10-15
Thursday Night: Mainly clear.
Low: 60
Friday: Patchy clouds, cooler, and less humid.
High: 82
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late at night.
High: 81
Don't expect any widespread rain but more hit-or-miss activity tonight. The cold front will stall over the northern half of the state, so there might yet be a stray thunderstorm on Thursday, otherwise, it will be another warm day with high in the 80s. It will be muggy tomorrow morning but then the humidity will start to decrease during the afternoon.
More comfortable and dry weather will be in the area for Friday and Saturday. There will be some patchy clouds at times and highs will reach the low 80s.
The next chance of more significant rain will come later in the day on Sunday. With increasing clouds and the rain chance, it will be slightly cooler on Sunday with the mercury topping out in the upper 70s. The storm system moving in Sunday afternoon might linger a bit into Monday as well, producing a small chance of rain to begin next week. Otherwise, it looks like a cooler and drier trend for most of next week. Highs will be in the 70s on most days.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Low pressure representing the remains of Hurricane Chantal deluged north central Texas with heavy rain. Up to 6.50 inches drenched Stephens County, and Wichita Falls reported 2.22 inches of rain in just one hour. Bismarck, ND, reported a record warm morning low of 75 degrees, and record hot afternoon high of 101 degrees, and evening thunderstorms in North Dakota produced wind gusts to 78 mph at Lakota. Early evening thunderstorms in Florida produced high winds which downed trees at Christmas. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)