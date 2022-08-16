Increasing rain chances this week

We had yet another great day with a good deal of sunshine and seasonal summertime temperatures. The clear to partly cloudy skies should remain this evening and tonight which could yet again lead to fog development overnight. Little else has changed in the forecast moving forward with conditions still looking to turn gloomy and active later this week.
Tonight: Mainly clear with a bit of fog possible.
Low: 58 Wind: Light and variable
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of spotty showers or a thunderstorm, mainly north.
High: 81 Wind: Becoming South around 5
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy patchy fog possible.
Low: 60
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers or thundershowers in the afternoon/evening.
High: 79
Friday: Increasing clouds and a bit humid with a good chance of showers and isolated t-storms in the afternoon.
High: 78
Wednesday will likely have a few more scattered clouds as a weather system approaches from the northwest. While the day will be mainly dry. Scattered rain and a small chance of thunderstorms could briefly pass through the area. However, if you aren't northwest of Marathon county, the chances of rain are low. No severe weather is expected and any rain should be light.
Thursday will turn a bit humid and likely stay that way through the weekend. Much like Wednesday, much of the day will be dry. The chance of rain will increase in the afternoon and evening hours with a chance of thunderstorm development. Remember, if thunder roars - head indoors.
Friday and Saturday will be the cloudiest days in our forecast with the highest chance of rain. The weather pattern is still unsettled but a few rounds of widespread showers and storms are expected. Throughout this period we could receive an inch of rain or so with the most likely timing falling in the afternoon of each day. Thunderstorms are still not likely to be severe but there could be frequent lightning within individual cells. Saturday will also turn a touch cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.
Sunday may begin with rain during the morning but will likely clear by the afternoon. This clearing pattern will lead to more sunshine to start the work week.
Have a wonderful rest of your week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Oklahoma to Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. Thunderstorms in central Illinois produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Springfield which toppled two large beer tents at the state fair injuring 58 persons. Thunderstorms also drenched Chicago IL with 2.90 inches of rain, making August 1987 their wettest month of record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)