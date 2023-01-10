Light Batch of Snow Possible

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Across Central Wisconsin and North-Central Wisconsin This Afternoon... Patchy dense fog continues to impact areas across central and north-central Wisconsin this afternoon. Surface observations indicate visibilities below one half mile and as low as a quarter mile at some locations. With temperatures near to just above freezing, untreated roads may be slippery. Only minor improvements are expected into early this evening. Use caution if commuting or traveling and be prepared to slow down.