Light Batch of Snow Possible

Milder weather will continue for the rest of the week but despite that we may see a bit of snow tomorrow. Snow totals are expected to be extremely light with less than an inch likely, and some precipitation will be mixed. Temperatures will begin mild in the upper 20s and steadily rise into the 30s once again.
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light snow or a wintry mix late.
Low: 28 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of light snow or a wintry mix in the morning, mainly around Wausau or further north. A dusting up to an inch possible.
High: 35 Wind: SE around 5, becoming NW
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy with a few light snow showers possible.
High: 32
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and bit more seasonal.
High: 26
A weak low pressure system will send a warm front into our area late tonight into Wednesday morning. This will generate a good chance of light snow showers, possibly mixing with a little sleet. The highest chance of the snow will be in the northern half of the area (Marathon county on north). There might be a dusting up to an inch in some spots. Highs on Wednesday should be in the mid 30s, so some of the snow that falls will melt off the roadways.
On Thursday a cooler northwest wind will develop and there could still be a few flurries under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel cool because of the breeze, but high temps will still be above normal, reaching the low 30s.
Friday and Saturday will be a little chilly but temps will remain above normal, topping out in the mid to upper 20s. These are the two days when we should have a few more breaks of sun.
Skies will become cloudy once again on Sunday and we will have a chance of rain and sleet on Monday as a stronger low pressure system drifts through the Midwest. Highs will once again rise into the 30s on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday looks very similar to Monday as well where we could see another wet mix.
Have a wonderful evening! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - The first documented January tornado of record in Utah struck the south part of Sandy. Asphalt shingles were driven one half inch into a fence. (The Weather Channel) Clear skies, light winds, and up to 24 inches of snow cover, allowed the temperature to plunge to 45 degrees below zero at Roseau MN, and to -43 degrees at Warroad MN. The afternoon high at Grand Forks ND was 16 degrees below zero. (National Weather Summary)