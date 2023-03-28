Light snow before soaking rain

Expect some light flakes and flurries out tonight as a weak weather system passes by. Not only will it look more like winter over the next 24 hours but will also feel like winter with temperatures continuing to drop. It won't stay cool for long as temperatures return to the 40s on Thursday which will be right ahead of a secondary system, this time containing soaking rain.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers or flurries. A dusting to an inch possible.
Low: 20 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Any flurries ending early, then more sun, breezy, and chilly.
High: 31 Wind: NW 10-20
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cold.
Low: 10
Thursday: Increasing clouds and becoming breezy with rain likely later in the day. It could be mixed with a bit of snow at times.
High: 42
Friday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. It could mix with snow in the far North. (heavier snow possible at night, maybe a few inches).
High: 43
A cold front moving through the area tonight will produce a chance of light snow showers. Accumulations from any snow will be less than an inch and any flakes should be out of the area by daybreak on Wednesday. Then we will see some sun develop once again but it will be a lot colder. High temps on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal. Winds will also be a factor on Wednesday, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
The wind will shift to the southwest on Thursday and bring in a little milder air but the winds will also carry some moisture into our area. The clouds will increase ahead of a warm front that will produce some light rain and snow later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A strong low pressure system will then move through Wisconsin Friday into Friday night. For most of the day on Friday, most of the area will have some additional rain, and highs will be in the low 40s. There might be some minor flooding issues. Friday night the rain will change to snow. There might be a few inches of heavy wet snow before it ends early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, more sun will develop and highs will be in the 30s.
Warmer weather will develop for Sunday and Monday but there still might be a few light rain or snow showers as a couple of weak weather systems move in from the west. High temps on both days should reach the mid to upper 40s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Unseasonably warm weather prevailed from the Southern and Central Plains to the Atlantic coast. Eighteen cities reported new record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 81 degrees at Beckley WV was a record for March, and the high of 90 degrees in downtown Baltimore MD tied their March record. (The National Weather Summary)