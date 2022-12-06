Light Snow Chances Increase

We still aren't tracking any major weather system headed towards Wisconsin but there is a good chance we will see snow across the state this week. The first bit pf winter weather will briefly pass by Wednesday and the second will pass through Friday morning. Otherwise, expect fairly normal December weather with mixed skies and high temperatures hovering in the 30s.
Tonight: Patchy clouds and cool.
Low: 19 Wind: Becoming North ~ 5
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow, mainly north of Marathon county.
High: 32 Wind: North 5-10
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 16
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow at night.
High: 35
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of morning snow, mainly south of Wausau. Potentially mixing with rain in the afternoon.
High: 35
Tonight will be another cool one with temperatures dropping to the teens by the morning hours. Winds are expected to be light but will shift to the north so it may feel a bit cooler as well. As early as 8AM snow could move into the northwoods but will likely hold off until 9 or 10. Snow is expected to be brief and light with most areas receiving around an inch or less. We are also expecting little to no accumulation south of Wausau. By the afternoon, the snow should clear with sunshine beginning to emerge. Highs are expected to hit the mid 30s far south and the and near 30 in the northwoods. Temperatures will yet again drop to the teens at night.
Thursday will be mostly dry with the next weather system holding until the overnight hours. We should have a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow arrives at night but most likely after midnight. This next system will be the opposite of the first weather system, bringing accumulations of 1-2 inches south of Wausau. Heaviest snow will be seen further south where there could be 3-4 inch totals. Additionally, the slightly warmer temperatures may cause some of the snow to melt to sleet and rain in the afternoon.
Saturday there is a small chance of snow or flurries but much of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures will continue to slowly increase, reaching the upper 30s by Sunday. Next week will also be warmer with upper 30s/40s and a chance of mixed precipitation.
Have wonderful day. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Another in a series of storms brought high winds and heavy rain to the northwestern U.S., with heavy snow in some of the higher elevations. In northern California, Crescent City was drenched with 2.58 inches of rain, and winds gusted to 90 mph. Up to fourteen inches of snow blanketed the mountains of northern California, and snow and high winds created blizzard conditions around Lake Tahoe NV. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)