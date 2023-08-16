Line of strong storms likely tonight

Winds will continue to pick up as a cold front approaches the state of Wisconsin tonight. Wind gusts today were nearly or greater than 30 miles per hour, which will once again be possible Thursday. Once the front arrives to the state, it will bring a heavy line of showers and strong to severe storms. The highest chance of severe storm development in the News 9 area will be 8 PM to Midnight, but storms could persist until 2AM or so.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with a line of rain and storms likely.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 15-25
Thursday: Windy and cooler with a hazy mix of sun and clouds. A few sprinkles possible.
High: 74 Wind: NW 20-30
Thursday Night: Clear and cool with patchy fog.
Low: 51
Friday: A bit of fog early, otherwise, plenty of sun and pleasant.
High: 80
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny, quite warm, and turning humid.
High: 89
A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a good chance of storms by late evening. The storms will start out northwest of Marathon County around 9 pm or 10 pm. By Midnight or 1 am some storms might be in central Wisconsin. The storms have the potential to create some strong wind and hail.
Tomorrow, the wind will shift to the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. This will bring in much cooler air. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will feel a little like Autumn with even a couple of sprinkles in the air.
Friday will be a nice day with plenty of sun and highs around 80, then it will turn quite a bit warmer and more humid for the weekend and early next week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. There will be intervals of clouds and sun with not much threat of rain. The next slight chance of storms will be later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1987 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Oklahoma to Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. Thunderstorms in central Illinois produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Springfield which toppled two large beer tents at the state fair injuring 58 persons. Thunderstorms also drenched Chicago IL with 2.90 inches of rain, making August 1987 their wettest month of record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)